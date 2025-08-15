Expedia Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Expedia Group EXPE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EXPE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Expedia Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $99,540, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $316,485.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $220.0 for Expedia Group, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Expedia Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Expedia Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $115.0 to $220.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Expedia Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EXPE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.75 $27.65 $27.65 $220.00 $99.5K 1 36 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $62.9 $62.9 $62.9 $165.00 $56.6K 0 0 EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $104.9 $102.35 $103.63 $115.00 $51.8K 6 0 EXPE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $101.9 $99.35 $100.63 $120.00 $50.3K 31 0 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $61.15 $58.25 $59.55 $170.00 $47.6K 2 8

About Expedia Group

Expedia is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging (80% of total 2024 sales), air tickets (3%), rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other (10%), and advertising revenue (7%). Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, but its three core online travel agency brands are Expedia, Hotels.com, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Where Is Expedia Group Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 239,851, with EXPE's price up by 0.88%, positioned at $209.02.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Expedia Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $194.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $200. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on Expedia Group, maintaining a target price of $218. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Underweight rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Expedia Group, targeting a price of $197.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Expedia Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.