Electronic Arts Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Electronic Arts EA, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in EA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Electronic Arts. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 20% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,600, and 9 calls, totaling $613,107.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $200.0 for Electronic Arts during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Electronic Arts stands at 657.6, with a total volume reaching 1,254.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Electronic Arts, situated within the strike price corridor from $135.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.1 $14.2 $14.77 $165.00 $141.7K 1.2K 0 EA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $21.6 $21.1 $21.6 $160.00 $136.0K 411 105 EA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $8.3 $7.9 $7.9 $175.00 $79.0K 1.3K 131 EA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.3 $5.0 $5.05 $180.00 $50.5K 165 259 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $45.4 $44.1 $44.1 $135.00 $48.5K 54 15

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts is one of the largest global developers and publishers of video games. Its most important franchises are the Madden NFL and FC soccer games, which it releases annually. In 2024, it also relaunched its American college football game. Other major franchises include Apex Legends, Battlefield, and The Sims. Typically, about three quarters of the firm's sales are from in-game spending, with the remainder coming from initial game sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Electronic Arts, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Electronic Arts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,583,582, the price of EA is down -0.08% at $177.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Electronic Arts

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $175.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Electronic Arts with a target price of $170. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $168. * An analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $168. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $210. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Electronic Arts with a target price of $160.

