Lowe's Companies's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lowe's Companies.

Looking at options history for Lowe's Companies LOW we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,361,894 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,336,431.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $180.0 and $320.0 for Lowe's Companies, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lowe's Companies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lowe's Companies's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $320.0 in the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $29.0 $28.05 $28.65 $260.00 $859.5K 37 300 LOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.4 $3.05 $3.05 $240.00 $335.5K 1.6K 1.3K LOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.0 $9.25 $9.41 $270.00 $248.4K 1.1K 15 LOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $29.5 $29.0 $29.21 $230.00 $204.4K 1.2K 176 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.65 $15.4 $16.05 $240.00 $160.5K 2.0K 130

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating 1,750 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's primarily targets retail do-it-yourself (around 70% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers, but has expanded its commercial and professional business clients to 30% from less than 20% in the past six years. We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Lowe's Companies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Lowe's Companies

With a volume of 3,382,925, the price of LOW is up 4.82% at $256.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Lowe's Companies

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $271.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Lowe's Companies, maintaining a target price of $242. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.