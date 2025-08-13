Decoding Alphabet's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet GOOGL revealed 98 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $2,266,389, and 85 were calls, valued at $5,740,695.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $260.0 for Alphabet over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alphabet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alphabet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $115.0 to $260.0, over the past month.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $12.8 $12.7 $12.7 $195.00 $914.4K 643 720 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/21/26 $41.55 $41.25 $41.41 $180.00 $236.0K 0 58 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/27 $101.1 $100.4 $100.4 $115.00 $200.8K 993 20 GOOGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $30.2 $30.0 $30.1 $180.00 $171.5K 7.4K 81 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $22.55 $22.35 $22.55 $180.00 $161.9K 12.1K 296

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alphabet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Alphabet

With a trading volume of 10,499,115, the price of GOOGL is down by -0.49%, reaching $202.35.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Alphabet

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $198.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $202. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Neutral rating on Alphabet with a target price of $180. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $215. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $210. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $187.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.