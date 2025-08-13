Decoding First Solar's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards First Solar FSLR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FSLR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for First Solar. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 40% leaning bullish and 55% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $755,240, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,426,044.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $250.0 for First Solar during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $25.95 $25.8 $25.96 $250.00 $329.6K 8.8K 127 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $5.85 $5.85 $5.85 $197.50 $284.3K 806 389 FSLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $8.8 $8.25 $8.75 $190.00 $260.7K 428 184 FSLR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/22/25 $5.9 $5.5 $5.9 $197.50 $212.1K 806 389 FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.19 $1.77 $1.93 $190.00 $173.7K 4.3K 1.5K

About First Solar

First Solar designs and manufactures solar photovoltaic panels, modules, and systems for use in utility-scale development projects. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, the United States, and India.

Having examined the options trading patterns of First Solar, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,079,658, the FSLR's price is up by 1.08%, now at $186.72.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

Expert Opinions on First Solar

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $217.41.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on First Solar with a target price of $201. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Positive rating on First Solar with a target price of $203. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on First Solar, maintaining a target price of $275. * An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $194. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from GLJ Research continues to hold a Buy rating for First Solar, targeting a price of $214.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.