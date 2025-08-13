Moderna Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Moderna MRNA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $565,800, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $453,200.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $26.0 and $210.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Moderna's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Moderna's significant trades, within a strike price range of $26.0 to $210.0, over the past month.

Moderna Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/22/25 $0.44 $0.41 $0.41 $28.00 $205.0K 768 222 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.67 $1.65 $1.65 $26.00 $96.5K 271 750 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $185.0 $181.55 $183.25 $210.00 $91.6K 0 5 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $174.15 $171.65 $173.27 $200.00 $86.6K 0 5 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.9 $7.75 $7.9 $28.00 $76.6K 294 102

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Moderna, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,557,585, the MRNA's price is up by 4.01%, now at $26.69.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $28.0.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $25. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Moderna, which currently sits at a price target of $31.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.