Behind the Scenes of Chevron's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chevron.

Looking at options history for Chevron CVX we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 32% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $711,271 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $580,284.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $175.0 for Chevron during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chevron options trades today is 7021.35 with a total volume of 12,150.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chevron's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Chevron Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $2.12 $2.0 $2.0 $125.00 $160.0K 802 800 CVX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $2.25 $2.12 $2.18 $155.00 $108.7K 3.1K 550 CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/20/26 $3.2 $2.69 $3.0 $175.00 $81.0K 937 0 CVX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.56 $1.52 $1.55 $155.00 $77.5K 3.1K 1.9K CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.53 $1.5 $1.53 $155.00 $65.7K 15.8K 2.1K

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Chevron, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Chevron's Current Market Status

With a volume of 3,832,633, the price of CVX is up 1.09% at $155.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 80 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $181.33.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chevron, which currently sits at a price target of $178. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $180. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Chevron with a target price of $186.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

