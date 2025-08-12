Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Estee Lauder Cos

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Estee Lauder Cos. Our analysis of options history for Estee Lauder Cos EL revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $441,688, and 3 were calls, valued at $98,040.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $95.0 for Estee Lauder Cos during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Estee Lauder Cos stands at 1750.5, with a total volume reaching 9,060.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Estee Lauder Cos, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $95.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Estee Lauder Cos Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $6.35 $5.95 $6.05 $92.00 $75.6K 0 250 EL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $6.15 $6.05 $6.05 $92.00 $60.5K 0 100 EL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.97 $1.9 $1.9 $80.00 $54.7K 1.2K 1.7K EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $0.91 $0.86 $0.91 $70.00 $45.5K 3.5K 1.7K EL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.86 $1.85 $1.86 $80.00 $43.8K 1.2K 1.4K

About Estee Lauder Cos

Estée Lauder is a leader in the global prestige beauty market, participating across skin care (51% of fiscal 2024 sales), makeup (29%), fragrance (16%), and hair care (4%) categories, with top-selling brands such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, M.A.C, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, and Origins. The firm operates in more than 150 countries, generating 30% of revenue from the Americas, 39% from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (including travel retail), and 31% from Asia-Pacific. Estée Lauder sells its products through department stores, travel retail, specialty multibrand beauty stores, brand-dedicated freestanding stores, e-commerce, salons/spas, and perfumeries.

In light of the recent options history for Estee Lauder Cos, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Estee Lauder Cos

With a trading volume of 1,823,157, the price of EL is up by 2.52%, reaching $91.39.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Estee Lauder Cos

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $94.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Estee Lauder Cos with a target price of $93. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $99. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Estee Lauder Cos, targeting a price of $84. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $101.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Estee Lauder Cos with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.