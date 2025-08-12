Decoding Cardinal Health's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cardinal Health.

Looking at options history for Cardinal Health CAH we detected 25 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 24% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,231,186 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $110,593.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $144.0 to $165.0 for Cardinal Health during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cardinal Health options trades today is 772.0 with a total volume of 17,953.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cardinal Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $144.0 to $165.0 over the last 30 days.

Cardinal Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.4 $11.1 $11.82 $155.00 $123.2K 2.5K 208 CAH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $4.4 $3.4 $3.9 $145.00 $119.5K 195 492 CAH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $4.2 $3.5 $4.01 $145.00 $92.3K 195 2.2K CAH PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $17.0 $16.7 $17.0 $157.50 $85.0K 1.7K 11 CAH PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $15.0 $14.4 $14.73 $157.50 $79.5K 1.7K 494

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is one of three leading pharmaceutical wholesalers in the US, engaged in sourcing and distributing of branded, generic, and specialty pharmaceutical products to pharmacies (retail chains, independent, and mail order), hospital networks, and healthcare providers. Cardinal, Cencora, and McKesson hold well over 90% of the US pharmaceutical wholesale industry. Cardinal Health also supplies medical-surgical products and equipment to healthcare facilities in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Where Is Cardinal Health Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 3,031,494, with CAH's price down by -9.39%, positioned at $142.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Cardinal Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $190.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cardinal Health, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

