Smart Money Is Betting Big In UPS Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on United Parcel Service. Our analysis of options history for United Parcel Service UPS revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $144,145, and 7 were calls, valued at $308,338.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $100.0 for United Parcel Service over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for United Parcel Service's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across United Parcel Service's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

United Parcel Service 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $9.9 $9.3 $9.7 $85.00 $48.4K 518 50 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.1 $8.85 $9.1 $90.00 $45.4K 1.4K 104 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.65 $5.55 $5.57 $90.00 $44.5K 838 349 UPS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.55 $5.4 $5.5 $90.00 $44.0K 838 466 UPS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $5.35 $5.3 $5.3 $90.00 $42.4K 838 79

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Having examined the options trading patterns of United Parcel Service, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of United Parcel Service

With a trading volume of 5,216,125, the price of UPS is down by -0.7%, reaching $86.06.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 73 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for United Parcel Service

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $99.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $114. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Parcel Service, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Underweight rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on United Parcel Service with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on United Parcel Service, maintaining a target price of $97.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for United Parcel Service with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.