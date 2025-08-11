Vertex Pharmaceuticals's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 59% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $105,950, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,724,860.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $460.0 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Vertex Pharmaceuticals's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Vertex Pharmaceuticals's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $460.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $37.5 $32.4 $35.5 $370.00 $177.5K 69 53 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $168.1 $166.4 $166.5 $230.00 $133.2K 11 28 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $51.2 $45.7 $47.0 $460.00 $117.5K 1 25 VRTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $172.0 $166.2 $166.2 $230.00 $116.4K 11 0 VRTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $198.0 $192.6 $192.6 $200.00 $96.3K 2 7

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta/Kaftrio, and Alyftrek for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. Vertex has diversified its portfolio through Casgevy, a gene-editing therapy for beta thalassemia and sickle-cell disease, and Journavx, a non-opioid pain medication approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults. Additionally, Vertex is evaluating small-molecule inhibitors of APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. Vertex is also investigating cell therapies to deliver a potential functional cure for type 1 diabetes.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vertex Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

With a trading volume of 1,302,260, the price of VRTX is up by 3.2%, reaching $378.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 84 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $471.0.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $460. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals with a target price of $485. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $438. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $517. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $455.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

