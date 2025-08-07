Decoding Zillow Gr's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zillow Gr Z.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with Z, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Zillow Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $95,445, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $259,835.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $82.5 and $90.0 for Zillow Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zillow Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zillow Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $82.5 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Zillow Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.6 $2.42 $2.55 $90.00 $76.5K 499 316 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $4.85 $4.5 $4.85 $90.00 $46.0K 409 150 Z CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.2 $8.4 $85.00 $39.4K 995 173 Z CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $4.9 $4.8 $4.9 $90.00 $36.7K 409 342 Z PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.93 $2.76 $2.93 $82.50 $36.0K 86 7

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Premier Agent and others.

Zillow Gr's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,504,955, with Z's price down by -1.88%, positioned at $83.58.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Zillow Gr

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $88.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Zillow Gr, targeting a price of $88.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zillow Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.