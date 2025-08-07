This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $105,140, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $812,829.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $122.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Walt Disney's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Walt Disney's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $122.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.95 $2.74 $2.95 $120.00 $216.2K 2.1K 2 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/15/26 $12.25 $12.1 $12.1 $115.00 $146.4K 26 128 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $3.1 $2.99 $2.99 $120.00 $127.3K 2.1K 735 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/12/25 $4.65 $4.6 $4.65 $113.00 $93.0K 203 0 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.95 $3.8 $3.87 $115.00 $77.4K 3.0K 626

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney

Currently trading with a volume of 1,989,355, the DIS's price is down by -0.01%, now at $115.16.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 98 days.

Expert Opinions on Walt Disney

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $136.2.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $125. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $140. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $138. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $138.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.