Costco Wholesale Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Costco Wholesale.

Looking at options history for Costco Wholesale COST we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $193,726 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $1,859,739.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $460.0 and $1050.0 for Costco Wholesale, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Costco Wholesale's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Costco Wholesale's significant trades, within a strike price range of $460.0 to $1050.0, over the past month.

Costco Wholesale Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COST CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $27.55 $27.5 $27.5 $980.00 $551.2K 668 22 COST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.8 $5.35 $5.8 $1050.00 $417.6K 278 11 COST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $24.15 $20.8 $21.9 $960.00 $197.0K 1.2K 0 COST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $545.0 $541.0 $545.0 $460.00 $163.5K 43 0 COST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $5.3 $5.0 $5.16 $900.00 $118.4K 1.6K 51

About Costco Wholesale

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Costco Wholesale, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Costco Wholesale

Currently trading with a volume of 207,243, the COST's price is up by 0.67%, now at $975.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Costco Wholesale

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1100.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

