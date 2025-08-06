Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on NKE Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike NKE we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $511,722 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $890,497.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $85.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.25 $6.15 $6.25 $77.50 $294.3K 5.7K 554 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $6.85 $6.3 $6.8 $60.00 $204.0K 8.4K 302 NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $60.00 $192.0K 16.1K 450 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $77.50 $142.0K 3.9K 349 NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.25 $5.2 $5.25 $75.00 $96.6K 3.5K 257

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Nike, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Nike

Trading volume stands at 3,103,697, with NKE's price up by 1.84%, positioned at $75.75.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 55 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nike

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $93.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from JP Morgan upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $93.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nike options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.