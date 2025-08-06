SLB Unusual Options Activity For August 06

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on SLB. Our analysis of options history for SLB SLB revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 40% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $411,953, and 4 were calls, valued at $252,090.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $45.0 for SLB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SLB's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SLB's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

SLB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.58 $2.42 $2.42 $27.50 $217.8K 3.5K 910 SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.08 $27.50 $121.6K 3.5K 207 SLB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $6.0 $6.06 $27.50 $72.8K 3.5K 47 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $5.15 $5.05 $5.15 $35.00 $49.4K 2.7K 103 SLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/18/26 $5.15 $5.05 $5.15 $35.00 $37.5K 2.7K 176

About SLB

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is mostly fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies it operates in. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SLB, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of SLB

Currently trading with a volume of 5,455,782, the SLB's price is down by -0.4%, now at $33.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for SLB

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $45.8.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.