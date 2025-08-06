Visa Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Visa V, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in V often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Visa. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 22% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $47,520, and 8 calls, totaling $1,444,024.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $300.0 to $370.0 for Visa during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 503.5 with a total volume of 1,005.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $300.0 to $370.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $18.05 $17.65 $17.65 $370.00 $441.2K 381 0 V CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $66.8 $66.25 $66.8 $300.00 $334.0K 116 50 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $67.7 $66.65 $66.65 $300.00 $333.2K 116 100 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $62.65 $61.8 $61.99 $335.00 $92.9K 21 0 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $15.95 $15.65 $15.8 $330.00 $79.0K 852 132

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Visa

With a volume of 2,401,440, the price of V is down 0.0% at $337.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on Visa

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $411.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $408. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $397. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Macquarie continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $425. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $410. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $415.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Visa, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.