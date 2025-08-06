Behind the Scenes of Tesla's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 183 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 48 are puts, for a total amount of $3,436,248 and 135, calls, for a total amount of $7,643,945.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $550.0 for Tesla during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 8515.89 with a total volume of 2,107,896.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $280.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $49.75 $49.45 $49.45 $320.00 $480.0K 563 268 TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.1 $310.00 $310.1K 11.9K 18.0K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.8 $8.7 $8.71 $315.00 $162.8K 4.8K 1.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.45 $315.00 $113.2K 25.5K 36.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $2.3 $2.29 $2.29 $307.50 $112.2K 5.6K 7.2K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Tesla's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 8,865,433, with TSLA's price up by 2.08%, positioned at $315.13.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $296.2.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.