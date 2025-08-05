Spotlight on MercadoLibre: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MercadoLibre.

Looking at options history for MercadoLibre MELI we detected 75 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $1,853,238 and 51, calls, for a total amount of $3,236,157.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1480.0 to $3200.0 for MercadoLibre over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MercadoLibre's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MercadoLibre's whale activity within a strike price range from $1480.0 to $3200.0 in the last 30 days.

MercadoLibre Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $249.7 $229.7 $229.7 $2400.00 $307.8K 183 68 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $170.9 $154.2 $170.0 $2400.00 $170.0K 21 12 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $254.3 $234.3 $242.11 $2170.00 $169.4K 10 10 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $127.8 $108.0 $109.7 $2700.00 $151.8K 89 53 MELI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $122.9 $105.0 $106.0 $2700.00 $112.8K 89 35

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MercadoLibre, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MercadoLibre Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 644,537, the price of MELI is up 2.26% at $2450.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About MercadoLibre

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3250.0.

* An analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $3500. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $3000.

