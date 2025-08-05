This Is What Whales Are Betting On Philip Morris Intl

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Philip Morris Intl.

Looking at options history for Philip Morris Intl PM we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $748,375 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $165,689.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $195.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Philip Morris Intl options trades today is 792.43 with a total volume of 923.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Philip Morris Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $15.4 $14.2 $14.7 $175.00 $101.4K 743 0 PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $14.8 $14.0 $14.8 $175.00 $100.6K 743 69 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $31.3 $30.4 $31.3 $195.00 $100.1K 23 32 PM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $31.2 $30.8 $31.3 $195.00 $100.1K 23 64 PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $13.9 $13.1 $13.9 $175.00 $100.0K 743 343

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat sticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings, primarily outside of the US. With the 2023 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokable products but also gained a toehold in the US to sell its Iqos heated tobacco product.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Philip Morris Intl, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Philip Morris Intl

Trading volume stands at 1,980,430, with PM's price down by -0.09%, positioned at $162.84.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 77 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Philip Morris Intl

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $210.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $190. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $225. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $220. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $195. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Philip Morris Intl with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.