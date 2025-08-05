Coinbase Global's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Coinbase Global. Our analysis of options history for Coinbase Global COIN revealed 112 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 35% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 61 were puts, with a value of $9,185,123, and 51 were calls, valued at $2,600,823.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $690.0 for Coinbase Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Coinbase Global's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Coinbase Global's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $690.0 in the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $27.25 $26.85 $26.95 $250.00 $2.6M 826 1.3K COIN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $29.25 $29.05 $29.1 $270.00 $509.2K 2.2K 11 COIN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $14.65 $14.5 $14.5 $210.00 $232.0K 2.0K 1 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $14.2 $14.2 $14.2 $300.00 $163.3K 722 647 COIN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $94.7 $94.2 $94.58 $380.00 $151.3K 921 16

About Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

In light of the recent options history for Coinbase Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 8,924,692, the price of COIN is down by -5.3%, reaching $301.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Coinbase Global

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $402.4.

* An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $470. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Coinbase Global, targeting a price of $417. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $350. * An analyst from JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Coinbase Global, which currently sits at a price target of $440. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Coinbase Global, maintaining a target price of $335.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

