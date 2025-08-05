Clear Secure Unusual Options Activity For August 05

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Clear Secure YOU.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with YOU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Clear Secure.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 22% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $63,000, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $428,414.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $26.0 to $34.0 for Clear Secure during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Clear Secure's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Clear Secure's significant trades, within a strike price range of $26.0 to $34.0, over the past month.

Clear Secure Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume YOU CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.1 $6.9 $7.1 $26.00 $117.8K 168 166 YOU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.82 $30.00 $74.1K 1.6K 638 YOU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $34.00 $62.0K 52 201 YOU CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $4.1 $3.8 $3.94 $33.00 $60.5K 2 653 YOU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $2.7 $2.65 $2.7 $34.00 $42.9K 52 407

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Clear Secure's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 2,674,401, the YOU's price is up by 4.73%, now at $31.41.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Clear Secure

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $30.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Clear Secure, maintaining a target price of $32. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Hold rating on Clear Secure with a target price of $28.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Clear Secure with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.