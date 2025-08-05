Decoding Riot Platforms's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Riot Platforms RIOT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in RIOT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Riot Platforms. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 55% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,504, and 8 calls, totaling $330,145.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $11.0 to $35.0 for Riot Platforms over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $11.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.33 $0.31 $0.31 $30.00 $62.0K 44.6K 2.0K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.09 $1.07 $1.09 $15.00 $54.5K 21.8K 702 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.33 $0.31 $0.31 $30.00 $50.6K 44.6K 4.0K RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $0.45 $0.38 $0.39 $30.00 $39.0K 4.2K 1.0K RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $0.25 $0.22 $0.22 $35.00 $36.4K 63.4K 410

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining and Engineering. The Bitcoin Mining segment generates revenue from the Bitcoin the Company earns through its Bitcoin Mining activities. The Engineering segment generates revenue through customer contracts for custom engineered electrical products. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Riot Platforms, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Riot Platforms

With a trading volume of 7,657,692, the price of RIOT is down by -4.25%, reaching $10.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Riot Platforms

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.5.

* An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Riot Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $18. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $15.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Riot Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.