What the Options Market Tells Us About Modine Manufacturing

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Modine Manufacturing MOD, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MOD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 options trades for Modine Manufacturing. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 81% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $30,826, and 15 calls, totaling $1,048,549.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $140.0 for Modine Manufacturing during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Modine Manufacturing's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Modine Manufacturing's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Modine Manufacturing Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.2 $16.2 $16.2 $120.00 $197.6K 3.3K 611 MOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $21.9 $20.9 $21.55 $115.00 $124.9K 572 62 MOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.5 $16.3 $16.5 $120.00 $120.4K 3.3K 484 MOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $16.8 $15.7 $16.8 $120.00 $119.2K 3.3K 325 MOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $16.6 $15.8 $16.6 $120.00 $94.6K 3.3K 95

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers. Its operating segments include Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Modine Manufacturing, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Modine Manufacturing

Currently trading with a volume of 349,133, the MOD's price is down by 0.0%, now at $133.7.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Modine Manufacturing

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $150.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Modine Manufacturing, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Modine Manufacturing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.