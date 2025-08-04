Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in MongoDB

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on MongoDB MDB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $93,530, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $463,410.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $230.0 for MongoDB over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in MongoDB's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to MongoDB's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $230.0 over the preceding 30 days.

MongoDB 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/08/25 $4.4 $3.85 $4.4 $230.00 $131.7K 114 31 MDB CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $37.65 $37.3 $37.3 $220.00 $100.7K 742 1 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $20.0 $19.1 $20.0 $230.00 $100.0K 1.1K 0 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $8.1 $7.1 $8.1 $220.00 $81.0K 379 0 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $11.35 $7.25 $10.0 $220.00 $50.0K 379 115

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MongoDB, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 591,813, with MDB's price up by 1.14%, positioned at $223.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 24 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MongoDB

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $269.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MongoDB options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.