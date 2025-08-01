Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ZTS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Zoetis ZTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Zoetis.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $802,706, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $30,958.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $155.0 for Zoetis over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zoetis's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zoetis's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zoetis Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.9 $6.1 $6.4 $150.00 $320.0K 6.8K 532 ZTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.7 $9.6 $9.7 $155.00 $90.2K 627 128 ZTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.6 $9.5 $9.6 $155.00 $81.6K 627 355 ZTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.8 $9.5 $9.8 $155.00 $74.4K 627 3 ZTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.8 $9.4 $9.8 $155.00 $65.6K 627 290

About Zoetis

Zoetis sells anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, and other health products for animals. The firm earns roughly 35% of total revenue from production animals (cattle, pigs, poultry, and so on), and nearly 65% from companion animal (dogs, horses, cats) products. Its us business is skewed even more heavily toward companion animals, while its international business is slightly skewed toward production animals. The firm has the largest market share in the industry and was previously Pfizer's animal health unit.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zoetis, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Zoetis Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 1,715,669, with ZTS's price down by -0.4%, positioned at $145.2.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 4 days.

Expert Opinions on Zoetis

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $155.0.

* An analyst from Leerink Partners downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.