Behind the Scenes of Generac Hldgs's Latest Options Trends

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Generac Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Generac Hldgs GNRC revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 66% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $5,613,115, and 12 were calls, valued at $420,818.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $160.0 to $210.0 for Generac Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Generac Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Generac Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $160.0 to $210.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Generac Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GNRC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.8 $26.9 $26.9 $210.00 $5.3M 1 2.0K GNRC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.6 $24.0 $24.0 $200.00 $55.2K 0 90 GNRC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.9 $12.7 $12.8 $200.00 $53.7K 0 20 GNRC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.9 $23.4 $23.9 $200.00 $47.8K 0 112 GNRC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $24.9 $23.5 $23.8 $200.00 $47.6K 0 154

About Generac Hldgs

Generac designs and manufactures power generation equipment serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets. It offers standby generators, portable generators, lighting, outdoor power equipment, and a suite of clean energy products. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Generac Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Generac Hldgs Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,105,267, the GNRC's price is down by -3.44%, now at $188.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 90 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Generac Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $186.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Generac Hldgs with a target price of $210. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Generac Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $144. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Generac Hldgs with a target price of $170. * An analyst from Guggenheim has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $190. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Generac Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

