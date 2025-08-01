Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Dollar General

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dollar General DG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Dollar General.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 12%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $317,750, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $44,720.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $98.0 to $106.0 for Dollar General over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar General's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar General's whale trades within a strike price range from $98.0 to $106.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar General Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/29/25 $1.86 $1.5 $1.79 $98.00 $71.2K 49 820 DG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $10.4 $10.3 $10.4 $105.00 $44.7K 145 52 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $4.5 $4.2 $4.28 $106.00 $42.9K 21 107 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $4.45 $4.2 $4.24 $106.00 $42.5K 21 107 DG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $4.4 $4.2 $4.23 $106.00 $42.4K 21 307

About Dollar General

With more than 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged food, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

In light of the recent options history for Dollar General, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Dollar General

With a trading volume of 1,917,919, the price of DG is up by 3.26%, reaching $108.32.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 27 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Dollar General

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $118.33.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Hold rating for Dollar General, targeting a price of $120. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Neutral rating on Dollar General with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Market Perform rating on Dollar General, maintaining a target price of $120.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.