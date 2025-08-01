A Closer Look at Dow's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Dow. Our analysis of options history for Dow DOW revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 13 were puts, with a value of $1,474,911, and 3 were calls, valued at $118,350.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Dow over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Dow options trades today is 4040.56 with a total volume of 12,521.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Dow's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

Dow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.93 $2.91 $2.93 $25.00 $244.3K 22.4K 46 DOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.2 $3.05 $3.05 $25.00 $152.5K 22.4K 2.3K DOW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.02 $25.00 $150.6K 22.4K 2.3K DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.0 $2.78 $2.95 $25.00 $147.5K 22.4K 1.8K DOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.95 $2.86 $2.95 $25.00 $147.5K 22.4K 881

About Dow

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Dow's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 5,276,341, the price of DOW is down by -1.16%, reaching $23.02.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Dow

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $28.2.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Dow, targeting a price of $27. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Dow with a target price of $24. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Dow, targeting a price of $32. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Dow, which currently sits at a price target of $26. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has revised its rating downward to In-Line, adjusting the price target to $32.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.