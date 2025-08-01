Robinhood Markets Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Robinhood Markets. Our analysis of options history for Robinhood Markets HOOD revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $395,172, and 7 were calls, valued at $1,100,300.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $150.0 for Robinhood Markets over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Robinhood Markets stands at 5040.25, with a total volume reaching 4,717.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Robinhood Markets, situated within the strike price corridor from $23.0 to $150.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $38.4 $37.95 $38.4 $60.00 $768.0K 16.2K 61 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.4 $100.00 $161.0K 11.3K 1.2K HOOD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $30.95 $30.45 $30.45 $70.00 $155.5K 2.9K 1 HOOD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.2 $5.85 $6.0 $90.00 $97.2K 8.4K 208 HOOD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.65 $8.4 $8.4 $95.00 $84.0K 8.2K 17

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 11,515,929, with HOOD's price down by -9.02%, positioned at $93.76.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 89 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Robinhood Markets

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $119.6.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $118. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $130. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Robinhood Markets with a target price of $120. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Robinhood Markets, maintaining a target price of $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Robinhood Markets options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.