Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CMCSA

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 11 option transactions on Comcast CMCSA, with a cumulative value of $12,085,474. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 5 puts, worth a total of 11,957,555.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $32.0 to $45.0 for Comcast over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Comcast's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Comcast's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Comcast Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMCSA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $40.00 $5.9M 3.8K 9.0K CMCSA PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.85 $6.6 $6.6 $40.00 $5.9M 3.1K 9.1K CMCSA PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $6.75 $6.45 $6.55 $40.00 $62.2K 3.8K 16 CMCSA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.77 $2.71 $2.77 $32.50 $39.8K 1.2K 276 CMCSA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.52 $0.49 $0.49 $35.00 $38.0K 7.5K 939

About Comcast

Comcast is made up of three parts. The core cable business owns networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to 64 million US homes and businesses, or nearly half of the country. About 50% of the locations in this territory subscribe to at least one Comcast service. Comcast acquired NBCUniversal from General Electric in 2011. NBCU owns several cable networks, including CNBC, MSNBC, and USA, the NBC network, the Peacock streaming platform, several local NBC affiliates, Universal Studios, and several theme parks. The firm plans to spin off most of its cable networks later in 2025. Finally, Sky, acquired in 2018, is a large television provider in the UK and Italy, and it also has a presence in Germany and Austria.

In light of the recent options history for Comcast, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Comcast

With a trading volume of 27,938,345, the price of CMCSA is up by 2.48%, reaching $33.3.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Comcast

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Comcast with a target price of $40. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Comcast, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

