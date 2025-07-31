Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PINS

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Pinterest. Our analysis of options history for Pinterest PINS revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $80,636, and 11 were calls, valued at $685,917.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $26.0 to $45.0 for Pinterest over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pinterest stands at 1847.5, with a total volume reaching 4,928.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pinterest, situated within the strike price corridor from $26.0 to $45.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Pinterest Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.46 $2.4 $2.4 $39.00 $240.0K 3.6K 37 PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $0.76 $0.66 $0.68 $39.00 $112.6K 2.8K 716 PINS PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $0.77 $0.67 $0.73 $39.00 $53.4K 279 1.9K PINS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.46 $2.42 $2.42 $39.00 $52.0K 3.6K 1.2K PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $13.0 $13.0 $13.0 $32.00 $48.1K 290 37

About Pinterest

Pinterest is a social media platform with a focus on product and idea discovery. Pinterest users, or pinners, can leverage the platform as they go about gathering ideas on topics such as home improvement, fashion, cooking, and travel. The company has more than 500 million monthly active users, two thirds of whom are female. Pinterest generates revenue by selling digital ads on its platform. While the platform's user base spans the globe, the vast majority of its revenue stems from ads shown to North American users.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Pinterest, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,956,510, the price of PINS is up 1.83% at $39.0.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Pinterest

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $45.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $43. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $46. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Pinterest, targeting a price of $45. * An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $48. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Overweight with a revised price target of $45.

