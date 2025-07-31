Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on FLR Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Fluor FLR.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Fluor.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $446,570, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $85,124.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $60.0 for Fluor over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fluor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fluor's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Fluor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.35 $2.2 $2.34 $55.00 $292.5K 9.0K 1.5K FLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $4.6 $4.5 $4.6 $55.00 $48.2K 779 139 FLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $3.9 $3.6 $3.79 $55.00 $37.8K 122 0 FLR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.55 $1.3 $1.5 $52.50 $36.6K 2.3K 407 FLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $3.6 $3.4 $3.6 $57.50 $31.3K 173 0

About Fluor

Fluor is one of the largest global providers of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication, operations, and maintenance services. The firm serves a wide range of end markets, including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, metals, and transportation. The company's business is organized into three core segments: urban solutions, mission solutions, and energy solutions. Fluor generated $16.3 billion in revenue in 2024.

Fluor's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 929,459, the price of FLR is up by 0.29%, reaching $56.19.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Fluor

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $56.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on Fluor with a target price of $55. * An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Sector Weight with a price target of $41. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Fluor, maintaining a target price of $59. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Fluor, maintaining a target price of $71.

