This Is What Whales Are Betting On ServiceNow

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ServiceNow. Our analysis of options history for ServiceNow NOW revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 42% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $157,179, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,014,730.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $860.0 to $1040.0 for ServiceNow during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ServiceNow stands at 159.33, with a total volume reaching 454.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ServiceNow, situated within the strike price corridor from $860.0 to $1040.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $232.0 $219.2 $225.33 $900.00 $225.3K 101 0 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $199.0 $187.2 $193.13 $960.00 $193.1K 31 0 NOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $73.0 $66.2 $69.6 $980.00 $139.2K 49 0 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $128.8 $121.3 $121.3 $900.00 $121.3K 11 0 NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $6.8 $5.3 $5.65 $955.00 $84.1K 333 269

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow Inc provides software solutions to structure and automate various business processes via a SaaS delivery model. The company primarily focuses on the IT function for enterprise customers. ServiceNow began with IT service management, expanded within the IT function, and more recently directed its workflow automation logic to functional areas beyond IT, notably customer service, HR service delivery, and security operations. ServiceNow also offers an application development platform as a service.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with ServiceNow, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of ServiceNow

With a volume of 178,991, the price of NOW is down -1.83% at $959.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

Expert Opinions on ServiceNow

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $1158.8.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on ServiceNow with a target price of $1100. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for ServiceNow, targeting a price of $1234. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on ServiceNow, maintaining a target price of $1110.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.