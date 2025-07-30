IBM Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on IBM. Our analysis of options history for IBM IBM revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $709,813, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,930,465.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $200.0 and $300.0 for IBM, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in IBM's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to IBM's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $200.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

IBM Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.15 $23.45 $24.3 $250.00 $1.4M 1.5K 605 IBM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $7.85 $6.9 $6.9 $240.00 $178.0K 512 261 IBM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $45.75 $45.2 $45.2 $300.00 $167.2K 22 37 IBM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.94 $2.93 $2.93 $275.00 $128.9K 481 584 IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $13.2 $12.8 $12.8 $265.00 $111.3K 480 177

About IBM

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Where Is IBM Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,597,370, with IBM's price down by -1.19%, positioned at $259.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for IBM

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $266.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

