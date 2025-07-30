Cleveland-Cliffs's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cleveland-Cliffs. Our analysis of options history for Cleveland-Cliffs CLF revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $202,931, and 12 were calls, valued at $420,213.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $8.0 to $20.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Cleveland-Cliffs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Cleveland-Cliffs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $8.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $3.65 $3.65 $3.65 $10.00 $76.6K 6.8K 210 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.3 $0.29 $0.3 $9.00 $53.1K 12.0K 1.7K CLF PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $5.15 $5.05 $5.1 $15.00 $50.9K 141 100 CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $0.16 $0.14 $0.16 $9.50 $38.3K 4.2K 2.3K CLF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $3.5 $3.45 $3.48 $8.00 $34.7K 11.2K 210

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is a flat-rolled steel producer and manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. It is organized into four operating segments based on differentiated products, Steelmaking, Tubular, Tooling and Stamping and European Operations, but operates through one reportable segment -Steelmaking. It is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling and tubing. It serves a diverse range of other markets due to its comprehensive offering of flat-rolled steel products. Geographically, it operates in the United States, Canada and other countries. The majority of revenue is from the United States. It is a supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cleveland-Cliffs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cleveland-Cliffs

Currently trading with a volume of 9,651,493, the CLF's price is up by 0.09%, now at $10.87.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 96 days.

Expert Opinions on Cleveland-Cliffs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $10.6.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, maintaining a target price of $10. * An analyst from Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $14. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Cleveland-Cliffs, maintaining a target price of $11. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $7. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Cleveland-Cliffs, targeting a price of $10.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.