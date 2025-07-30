What the Options Market Tells Us About Strategy

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Strategy MSTR, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 65 extraordinary options activities for Strategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 38% leaning bullish and 43% bearish. Among these notable options, 17 are puts, totaling $1,238,213, and 48 are calls, amounting to $5,662,333.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.0 and $1080.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Strategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Strategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $2.0 to $1080.0 in the last 30 days.

Strategy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $233.9 $230.6 $232.44 $200.00 $302.1K 300 13 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $127.2 $125.35 $125.35 $280.00 $263.2K 63 21 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $12.65 $12.55 $12.65 $395.00 $126.5K 436 306 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.3 $6.0 $6.11 $200.00 $122.2K 2.7K 204 MSTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/08/25 $12.2 $11.8 $12.0 $395.00 $121.7K 436 143

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Current Position of Strategy

Currently trading with a volume of 1,620,643, the MSTR's price is up by 1.48%, now at $400.51.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Strategy

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $680.0.

* An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $680. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $680.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Strategy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.