Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in CrowdStrike Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CRWD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for CrowdStrike Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $311,128, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $549,545.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $530.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $530.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $116.85 $112.5 $112.5 $350.00 $135.0K 132 0 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $34.25 $28.95 $31.59 $485.00 $113.7K 107 0 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $36.1 $34.65 $35.5 $430.00 $106.5K 707 36 CRWD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $29.35 $24.6 $26.99 $480.00 $97.1K 177 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $52.85 $52.7 $52.7 $470.00 $79.0K 583 17

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

CrowdStrike Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 273,426, the price of CRWD is down by -0.98%, reaching $460.95.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $510.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $505. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from CFRA lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $555. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $495. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $530. * An analyst from Macquarie has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $465.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.