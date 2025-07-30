Oracle Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $106,677 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $289,067.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $250.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.7 $7.65 $7.66 $230.00 $55.1K 1.8K 84 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $92.4 $91.8 $91.8 $160.00 $55.0K 582 22 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $11.8 $11.45 $11.45 $170.00 $51.5K 263 50 ORCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $92.6 $91.2 $92.6 $160.00 $46.3K 582 13 ORCL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $29.1 $29.1 $29.1 $220.00 $43.5K 8.4K 0

About Oracle

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings around the world through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system, which is commonly used for running online transaction processing and data warehousing workloads. Besides database systems, Oracle also sells enterprise resource planning, or ERP, customer relationship management, or CRM, and human capital management, or HCM, applications. Today, Oracle has more than 159,000 full-time employees in over 170 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Oracle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Oracle's Current Market Status

With a volume of 527,426, the price of ORCL is down -0.23% at $249.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $277.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Oracle with a target price of $270. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $280. * An analyst from JMP Securities persists with their Market Outperform rating on Oracle, maintaining a target price of $315. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Oracle, targeting a price of $245.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Oracle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.