MP Materials's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on MP Materials.

Looking at options history for MP Materials MP we detected 53 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 49% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $554,450 and 38, calls, for a total amount of $2,797,817.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $95.0 for MP Materials during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MP Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MP Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

MP Materials Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $7.2 $7.3 $80.00 $319.0K 171 457 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.2 $4.9 $4.9 $70.00 $120.4K 1.2K 281 MP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $60.00 $120.0K 1.1K 887 MP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $90.00 $88.5K 650 261 MP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $8.9 $8.6 $8.6 $60.00 $86.0K 251 102

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp is the producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility, the only rare earth mining and processing site of scale in North America. The company is also developing a rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's operations are organized into two reportable segments: Materials and Magnetics.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MP Materials, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

MP Materials's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 10,257,765, the price of MP is up by 1.47%, reaching $65.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

What The Experts Say On MP Materials

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $58.0.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $69. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on MP Materials with a target price of $64. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Jefferies downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $33. * An analyst from Baird persists with their Outperform rating on MP Materials, maintaining a target price of $69. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for MP Materials, targeting a price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MP Materials with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.