Check Out What Whales Are Doing With SEDG

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 15 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 26% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $523,020 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $573,530.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $17.0 to $45.0 for SolarEdge Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SolarEdge Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SolarEdge Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $17.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.55 $5.45 $5.55 $27.50 $241.4K 748 436 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/01/25 $5.75 $5.45 $5.45 $21.00 $206.0K 612 540 SEDG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $4.5 $4.35 $4.4 $25.00 $109.1K 8.8K 274 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.55 $2.49 $2.55 $24.50 $97.9K 1 385 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.95 $5.95 $5.95 $30.00 $59.5K 1.7K 101

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Current Position of SolarEdge Technologies

With a trading volume of 3,107,627, the price of SEDG is up by 0.55%, reaching $27.21.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About SolarEdge Technologies

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $25.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Underperform rating for SolarEdge Technologies, targeting a price of $18. * An analyst from Barclays upgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $29. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $29. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $23. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $26.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for SolarEdge Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.