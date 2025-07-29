A Closer Look at Datadog's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Datadog DDOG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DDOG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for Datadog. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $284,309, and 12 are calls, amounting to $545,499.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $195.0 for Datadog over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Datadog stands at 1418.17, with a total volume reaching 2,719.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Datadog, situated within the strike price corridor from $100.0 to $195.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Datadog 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $14.85 $13.75 $14.85 $175.00 $81.6K 1.0K 55 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/29/25 $7.55 $7.3 $7.55 $150.00 $74.7K 193 130 DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $6.75 $6.65 $6.7 $135.00 $67.0K 1.1K 100 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.2 $5.9 $6.2 $150.00 $66.3K 7.1K 431 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.95 $17.65 $17.7 $150.00 $53.1K 3.3K 45

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Datadog, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Datadog

Trading volume stands at 1,468,304, with DDOG's price up by 0.07%, positioned at $150.87.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

Expert Opinions on Datadog

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $156.2.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $175. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $165. * An analyst from Guggenheim has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $105. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Datadog, maintaining a target price of $165. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald continues to hold a Overweight rating for Datadog, targeting a price of $171.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.