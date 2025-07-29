Behind the Scenes of SoFi Technologies's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on SoFi Technologies.

Looking at options history for SoFi Technologies SOFI we detected 64 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $57,470 and 62, calls, for a total amount of $3,567,858.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $40.0 for SoFi Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Technologies's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Technologies's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.85 $2.68 $2.85 $22.00 $267.9K 12.9K 2.2K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $0.54 $0.52 $0.53 $25.00 $211.8K 18.7K 63.6K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $0.65 $0.64 $0.65 $25.00 $112.3K 18.7K 17.7K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.25 $8.9 $9.25 $15.00 $101.7K 48.9K 258 SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $8.8 $8.6 $8.66 $20.00 $99.1K 28.5K 1.4K

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with SoFi Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Technologies

With a volume of 111,130,174, the price of SOFI is up 9.99% at $23.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.8.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $21. * An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Underperform rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $13. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on SoFi Technologies with a target price of $18. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Perform with a new price target of $17. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on SoFi Technologies, maintaining a target price of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for SoFi Technologies, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.