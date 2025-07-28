Check Out What Whales Are Doing With BKNG

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Booking Holdings BKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $853,005, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,347,136.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4350.0 and $8500.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Booking Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Booking Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $4350.0 to $8500.0 in the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/08/25 $173.5 $161.5 $167.5 $5650.00 $167.5K 7 0 BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $174.0 $135.0 $156.5 $5650.00 $156.5K 16 0 BKNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1312.0 $1297.7 $1297.7 $4350.00 $129.7K 4 1 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $1256.0 $1242.3 $1256.0 $5500.00 $125.6K 0 0 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $1256.0 $1220.0 $1239.17 $5000.00 $123.9K 11 1

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings

Trading volume stands at 81,268, with BKNG's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $5632.27.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $5647.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Hold rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5630. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Booking Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $5850. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Booking Holdings with a target price of $5411. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Booking Holdings, maintaining a target price of $5700.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Booking Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.