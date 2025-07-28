Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on GE Aerospace Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on GE Aerospace. Our analysis of options history for GE Aerospace GE revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $75,831, and 6 were calls, valued at $248,259.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $280.0 for GE Aerospace over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GE Aerospace's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GE Aerospace's whale activity within a strike price range from $250.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

GE Aerospace Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $14.65 $13.75 $14.65 $270.00 $73.2K 3.8K 22 GE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $14.9 $14.15 $14.15 $270.00 $56.6K 3.8K 155 GE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $3.6 $3.35 $3.6 $250.00 $38.9K 2.4K 111 GE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/01/25 $8.95 $8.95 $8.95 $280.00 $36.8K 5 0 GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $22.35 $22.3 $22.3 $270.00 $33.5K 232 25

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is the global leader in designing, manufacturing, and servicing commercial aircraft engines, along with partner Safran in their CFM joint venture. With its massive global installed base of nearly 70,000 commercial and military engines, GE Aerospace earns most of its profits on recurring service revenue of that equipment, which operates for decades. GE Aerospace is the remaining core business of the company formed in 1892 with historical ties to American inventor Thomas Edison; that company became a storied conglomerate with peak revenue of $130 billion in 2000 until GE spun off its appliance, finance, healthcare, and wind and power businesses between 2016 and 2024.

Having examined the options trading patterns of GE Aerospace, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of GE Aerospace

Trading volume stands at 256,328, with GE's price up by 0.38%, positioned at $272.62.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 85 days.

Expert Opinions on GE Aerospace

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $304.2.

* An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on GE Aerospace, maintaining a target price of $321. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on GE Aerospace, maintaining a target price of $295. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on GE Aerospace, maintaining a target price of $296. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for GE Aerospace, targeting a price of $309. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on GE Aerospace with a target price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for GE Aerospace with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.