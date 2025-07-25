Decoding FedEx's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on FedEx. Our analysis of options history for FedEx FDX revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $323,790, and 6 were calls, valued at $223,223.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $195.0 to $240.0 for FedEx over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale trades within a strike price range from $195.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.0 $11.95 $12.77 $220.00 $153.2K 224 142 FDX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $21.0 $20.5 $20.5 $240.00 $57.4K 95 38 FDX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.15 $14.35 $15.0 $230.00 $54.0K 879 71 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $32.45 $31.7 $31.7 $210.00 $50.7K 125 18 FDX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.0 $14.25 $14.79 $230.00 $35.5K 879 44

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In fiscal 2025, the firm's Federal Express segment—which houses the core package delivery operations—made up 86% of total revenue, with 10% coming from FedEx Freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder came from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016, boosting its presence across Europe. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

Where Is FedEx Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,215,816, the FDX's price is down by -0.08%, now at $236.33.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days.

Expert Opinions on FedEx

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $278.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $278.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for FedEx, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.