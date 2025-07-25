Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on OKTA Options

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Okta OKTA, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKTA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 50 extraordinary options activities for Okta. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 64% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $330,103, and 45 are calls, amounting to $3,195,000.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $67.5 to $160.0 for Okta over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Okta's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Okta's significant trades, within a strike price range of $67.5 to $160.0, over the past month.

Okta 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/29/25 $14.05 $12.5 $12.5 $90.00 $699.5K 14 501 OKTA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $15.45 $14.4 $15.3 $90.00 $153.0K 570 112 OKTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.0 $4.95 $5.0 $100.00 $147.0K 2.7K 916 OKTA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $37.9 $36.25 $36.8 $67.50 $143.5K 76 39 OKTA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $9.95 $8.95 $9.41 $95.00 $123.1K 853 719

About Okta

Okta is a cloud-native security company that focuses on identity and access management. The San Francisco-based firm went public in 2017 and focuses on two key client stakeholder groups: workforces and customers. Okta's workforce offerings enable a company's employees to securely access its cloud-based and on-premises resources. The firm's customer offerings allow its clients' customers to securely access the client's applications.

In light of the recent options history for Okta, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Okta's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,842,361, with OKTA's price up by 0.05%, positioned at $97.94.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What The Experts Say On Okta

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $94.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Arete Research lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $83. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Okta, targeting a price of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

