A Closer Look at Chipotle Mexican Grill's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Chipotle Mexican Grill. Our analysis of options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $581,437, and 7 were calls, valued at $301,393.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $60.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $6.65 $4.5 $5.0 $51.00 $177.0K 755 384 CMG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.9 $13.7 $13.81 $60.00 $124.2K 191 90 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.5 $5.2 $5.4 $45.00 $108.0K 5.2K 211 CMG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.6 $1.59 $1.59 $55.00 $79.5K 4.4K 885 CMG CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/08/25 $6.7 $6.65 $6.7 $40.00 $49.5K 91 75

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales of $11.3 billion in 2024. The Mexican concept is almost exclusively company-owned, with just three license stores operated through a master franchise relationship with Alshaya Group in the Middle East. It had a footprint of 3,726 stores at the end of 2024, heavily indexed to the United States, although it maintains a small presence in Canada, the UK, France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Chipotle Mexican Grill, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 15,274,593, the CMG's price is up by 1.31%, now at $46.34.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 95 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $54.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $53. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill with a target price of $55. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Neutral rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, maintaining a target price of $46. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill, targeting a price of $58.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.