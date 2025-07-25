Eli Lilly's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Eli Lilly LLY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LLY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for Eli Lilly. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $484,655, and 15 are calls, amounting to $643,358.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $730.0 to $1100.0 for Eli Lilly during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Eli Lilly options trades today is 524.48 with a total volume of 1,224.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Eli Lilly's big money trades within a strike price range of $730.0 to $1100.0 over the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.8 $28.8 $28.8 $760.00 $158.4K 552 59 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $62.7 $62.25 $62.7 $790.00 $125.4K 384 5 LLY PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $94.95 $87.25 $90.33 $800.00 $90.4K 139 10 LLY PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $88.65 $81.75 $84.8 $790.00 $84.8K 176 10 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $107.7 $105.15 $106.71 $780.00 $53.3K 158 8

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 717,763, the LLY's price is up by 0.2%, now at $807.05.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Eli Lilly

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1038.5.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $942. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Eli Lilly, which currently sits at a price target of $1135.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Eli Lilly options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.