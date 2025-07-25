Tesla Unusual Options Activity For July 25

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Tesla.

Looking at options history for Tesla TSLA we detected 389 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 85 are puts, for a total amount of $10,815,685 and 304, calls, for a total amount of $21,867,154.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $265.0 and $520.0 for Tesla, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Tesla's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Tesla's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $265.0 to $520.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Tesla Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $2.59 $2.55 $2.55 $312.50 $224.1K 8.4K 53.6K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/01/25 $19.6 $19.5 $19.55 $330.00 $205.9K 2.1K 501 TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.02 $310.00 $119.9K 17.3K 56.6K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $310.00 $108.3K 17.3K 55.7K TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $310.00 $97.0K 17.3K 53.9K

About Tesla

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, a sports car, and offer a robotaxi service. Global deliveries in 2024 were a little below 1.8 million vehicles. The company sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Tesla, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Tesla

Currently trading with a volume of 16,434,974, the TSLA's price is up by 1.61%, now at $310.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $228.81.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $341. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from GLJ Research lowers its rating to Sell with a new price target of $19. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on Tesla with a target price of $315. * An analyst from HSBC has revised its rating downward to Reduce, adjusting the price target to $120. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from China Renaissance lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $349.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

